Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend by an average of 48.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Badger Meter has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

BMI stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.77. 8,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. Badger Meter has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Argus started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

