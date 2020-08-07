Baker Chad R Acquires 1,150 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Chad R lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.37.

DIS traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,077,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,664. The stock has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.56, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.42. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

