Baker Chad R Acquires Shares of 267,345 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Carrier Global makes up about 1.8% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,260,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,800,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,712,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,525,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $28.97. 3,475,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.