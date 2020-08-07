Baker Chad R Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Baker Chad R decreased its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 78.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $80,258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $87,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,798,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,517,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,509,399. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. 2,257,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

