Baker Chad R Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Baker Chad R raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 3.3% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,999 shares of company stock worth $7,300,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.64. 471,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.72 and its 200 day moving average is $193.74. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

