Baker Chad R Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Baker Chad R lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 2.6% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baker Chad R owned 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AptarGroup by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $119.25. 202,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,978. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.