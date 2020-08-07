Baker Chad R Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. SYSCO makes up about 1.6% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SYSCO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $57.80. 4,447,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

