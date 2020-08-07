Baker Chad R Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 6,258,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,168,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.