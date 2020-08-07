Baker Chad R Purchases 6,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Baker Chad R lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.8% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 71.8% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. 6,109,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

