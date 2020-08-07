Baker Chad R Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Baker Chad R raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.6% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $2,141,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,082 shares of company stock worth $55,272,101 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

