Baker Chad R Reduces Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Baker Chad R lowered its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.68.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total transaction of $6,561,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,502,764.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $18.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.72. 9,638,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.59. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

