Baker Chad R Sells 12,000 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Baker Chad R decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Baker Chad R’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 170.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after purchasing an additional 628,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 552,603 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

