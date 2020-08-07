Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%.

NYSE:CIB traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.16. 646,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3179 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

