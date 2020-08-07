BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.27 and last traded at $22.23, approximately 790,940 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,065,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 365,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in BankUnited by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,048,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

