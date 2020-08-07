Barclays Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €122.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €122.00 ($137.08) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($116.85) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €119.50 ($134.27).

SIE stock opened at €113.88 ($127.96) on Friday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($149.88). The business’s 50-day moving average is €108.15 and its 200 day moving average is €96.71.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

