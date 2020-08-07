Barrington Research Comments on Lawson Products, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Barrington Research increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lawson Products in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAWS. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

