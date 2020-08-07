Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 64,571 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,571 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Enbridge worth $44,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 121,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.