Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,105 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $29,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.74. The stock had a trading volume of 114,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.