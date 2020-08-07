Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $39,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.22. The company had a trading volume of 137,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

