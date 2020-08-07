Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,643.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 650,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

