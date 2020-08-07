Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.41. 57,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

