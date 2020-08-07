Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $36.82 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,128.39, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total transaction of $1,662,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 695,613 shares of company stock worth $129,749,761 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

