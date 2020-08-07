Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $47.34 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Baxter International comprises about 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Baxter International worth $47,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Baxter International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3,854.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,331,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,279 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

