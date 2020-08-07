Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $52,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.52. 815,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,654,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

