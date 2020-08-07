Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 812 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $20,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.05. 77,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.91. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

