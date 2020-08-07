Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.95. 119,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,523. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.