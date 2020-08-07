Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $33,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $183.45. 96,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $183.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

