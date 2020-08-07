Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $6.14 on Friday, reaching $1,493.96. The stock had a trading volume of 77,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,370. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,481.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,378.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 43.8 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

