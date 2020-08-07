Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 235,469 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235,469 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 438,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,166,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 58,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.6% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

CVX traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 329,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,974. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

