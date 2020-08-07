Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,536 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $18,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 295.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diageo by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Diageo by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 169,986 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.33. 19,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,555. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average is $141.95. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

