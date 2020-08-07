Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,512 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $57,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 470,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

