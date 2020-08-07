Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 5,568 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,022,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $958,938,000 after purchasing an additional 295,674 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

INTC traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 1,950,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,941,720. The firm has a market cap of $203.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

