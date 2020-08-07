Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 6,746 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its position in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in FedEx by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $6,484,925 in the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $10.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.04. 266,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,571. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.15. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $176.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.