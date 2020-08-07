Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $46.16 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 749,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,156,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,256. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.