Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.84. The stock had a trading volume of 155,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

