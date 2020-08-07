Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $37,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,144,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSRGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $118.35. 327,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,451. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

