Basic Attention Token Trading Up 4% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $387.11 million and $201.18 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.06 or 0.04988348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00051043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00030065 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,487,222,637 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

