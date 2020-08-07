Bata (BTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78,030.12

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $78,030.12 and approximately $245.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

