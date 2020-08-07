Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN) traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.54 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04), 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70.

About Battle of Long Tan (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

