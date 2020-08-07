Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 900,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

BXRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 247,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,595. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $60.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). On average, analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

BXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Baudax Bio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Baudax Bio in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

