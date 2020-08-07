Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of Baxter International worth $27,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 106,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,170. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

