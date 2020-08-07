Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $165.86

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and traded as high as $170.00. Bbgi Sicav shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 162,872 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

In other Bbgi Sicav news, insider Duncan Ball sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.01), for a total value of £407,500 ($501,476.74).

Bbgi Sicav Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

