BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. 24,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,986. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in BCE by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in BCE by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.