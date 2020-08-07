Beach Point Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up 2.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Essent Group worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,797,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 652.2% in the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.82. 1,470,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,542. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

