Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,009 shares during the quarter. Cumulus Media makes up about 0.6% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.17% of Cumulus Media worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMLS. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 161,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 116,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 149,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65. Cumulus Media Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $227.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.