Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $3.10 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Beach Point Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,377 shares during the period. Radian Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Radian Group worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 455,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,321,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,259,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 602,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.