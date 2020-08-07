Beach Point Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 0.6% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SIX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

NYSE SIX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 2,202,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

