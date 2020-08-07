Beach Point Capital Management LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 833,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 867,176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 59,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,520,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101,309. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

