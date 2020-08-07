Beach Point Capital Management LP Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Boyd Gaming accounts for about 0.5% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.65. 3,029,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

