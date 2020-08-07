Beach Point Capital Management LP Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000. FS KKR Capital Corp. II accounts for approximately 2.2% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

FSKR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 748,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,932. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, July 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

